First Capital Bank bails out 335 MUBAS students

First Capital Bank has come to the rescue of 335 Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) students who were on the verge of withdrawing on financial grounds.

The bank has donated a whooping K8 million towards settlement of fees balances for 335 students.

The institution of higher learning withheld the concerned students` examination results for the 2020/2021 academic year, which put them at risk of withdrawing.

Speaking in an interview, the bank`s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Agness Jazza expressed confidence that students who have benefited will contribute towards national economy.

In a separate interview, MUBAS Vice Chancellor Associate Professor Dr Nancy Chitera said the bank`s donation will help students finish their studies on time and contribute positively towards national development.

“With this kind of gesture, it means the students will be able to come and continue with their studies, they will finish on time and be able to go and work with different organizations in fulfillment of the Malawi Vision 2063,” said Chitera.

The Vice Chancellor added that MUBAS has a lot of needy students who stay outside campus due to limited accommodation facilities at the institution.