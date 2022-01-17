CDEDI says anti-mandatory vaccination case has produced positive result

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) says although its application to the High Court on mandatory vaccination was dismissed, the application has borne fruits because the Ministry of Health has put on hold plans to introduce mandatory vaccination.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa told journalists on Monday that the court case provided an opportunity to Malawians from all sectors of the society, ranging from scientists, legal practitioners, to the religious leaders, and those with adverse Covid19 vaccine reactions to speak out.

Namiwa added that all this long, government has been copying and implementing decisions that were neither based on science nor reflection.

He further said that both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Tonse Alliance administrations have been implementing unnecessary measures which have not only hurt the economy, but also ignored realities on the ground and, in the process, the effects of such measures have led to needless loss of lives.

“CDEDI was forced to move the courts after writing the Attorney General (AG) on the ’no vaccine, no work’ that was being implemented by some public and private institutions in the country. Earlier, CDEDI wrote the Minister of Health on the same, but never got a response. While we welcome the court decision to dismiss freelance journalist Mundango on substantive matters, our position still stands that no one should be forced to get vaccinated.

“Covid19 is not the number one killer in Malawi. Covid19 fight has overshadowed other serious diseases and health delivery challenges, the case of acute shortage of essential drugs and medicines in public health facilities. The mandates have resulted in unprecedented suicide cases, job losses, hunger and dehumanizing poverty levels, and the situation is worsening each passing day,” he explained.

He noted that Japan has developed its own remedy and it has since abandoned the experimental Covid19 vaccines and government can also do the same.

He went on to say that Malawians ought to be reminded that both democracy and science thrive on skepticism therefore, they should question the very same thing they are encouraged to fear.

Meanwhile, CDEDI is urging all those that were forced by their employers to get vaccinated, and those that have had adverse reaction to the vaccine, to report to it such incidences.

“CDEDI insists that everyone has their freedom of choice to either choose life by getting the jab, or to choose life by abstaining from the vaccination. It should not be mandatory. We are challenging Malawians from all walks of life to open up and freely share true opinions on mandatory vaccination,” he explained.