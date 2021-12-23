Rapper Hayze Engolah launches KNQR fragrances

Celebrated Hip-Hop artist, Hayze Engolah, has announced the launch of his new fragrance line “Mafioso ‘ under his KNQR brand.

The rapper took to his social media to announce the official launch to fans and the public.

Real name Sindiso Msungama, Hayze Engolah has come a long way in the industry from just being recognized as a rapper.

An entrepreneur, musician, creative and founder of KNQR, Hayze has made sure to lay a strong standing foundation behind him. Carrying it along with him, his apparel brand KNQR has tremendously changed the narrative of Malawian and African urban culture in many ways from how we used to see it as before, with the brand becoming sparsely popular worldwide among young kids and adults.

Having made history this year by becoming the first Malawian musician to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, Hayze has been able to show his strong will and determination in the shaping of society.

Through his career as an artist he has stood out amongst the ‘top dogs’ to be recognized as one of Malawi’s top lyricists in carrying the Malawian flag high on the urban scene, while being able to out-willingly perform and outshine when he’s on the mic and dropping his best verses every time. Apart from that, Hayze is also known to be one half of the former music duo Home Grown African.

Making sure to leave a legacy, Hayze Engolah is changing the game of urban culture, giving others something to stand for; and others to make a run for while his name gets caught up with the streets.