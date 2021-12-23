MANEB introduces e-registration and e-payment of examination fees

In an effort to address school level challenges that come during the registration and payment of examination fees for national exams, the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has introduced e-registration and e-payment of examinations fees.

The digital transactions are for Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PLSCE), Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

Briefing media on Wednesday in Lilongwe, MANEB Executive Officer Professor Dorothy Nampota said the e-registration and e-payment of registration fees will among others address challenges such as wrong capturing of candidates’ data by the school administrators and the misappropriating of the examination fees.

Nampota said the first e-registration and e-payment of examination fees was piloted in the 2021 PSLCE, JCE and MSCE examinations in Zomba district and proved to be successful.

She said the districts which will implement the e-payment and e-registration of examination fees project for 2022 PSLCE, JCE and MSCE are nineteen, that is all districts in the Northern Education Division, all districts in Central West Education Division and all districts in South East Education Division.

“For the 2022 PSLCE, JCE and MSCE, the e-registration and e-payment of examination fees will be done in 19 districts and 3 divisions,” she said.

Nampota added that through the process, candidates’ details will be captured at school level online and in real time on MANEB servers.

She said the candidates or their guardians will pay examination fees digitally direct to MANEB through Mo626 (National Bank of Malawi), Mpamba NBS Easy bank and that the arrangements are at an advanced stage to integrate Airtel Money, Standard Bank and FDH Bank into the e-payment system.

Nampota added that the rollout of the e-system is being done in phases and that for the 2022 PSLCE, JCE, MSCE examination, districts and schools in the Central East Education Division, South West Education Division and Shire Highlands Education Division will still use manual system to register their candidates and pay examination fees.

The registration of candidates for 2022 PSLCE, JCE and MSCE examinations will start on January 4, 2022 and will close on February 18, 2022.