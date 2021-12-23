Malawi chess team scoops gold and silver in Kenya

The Malawi team has won gold and silver medals at the African Schools Individual Chess Championship (ASICC) in Kenya.

The team returned home through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Monday.

In the Under-13 girls category, Lakshita Dutt on 8 points claimed gold, while Priyasha Shriyan on 7.5 points scooped silver in the Under-17 girls category.

The gold medalist Lakshita finished her nine games unbeaten, only drawing twice against Woman Candidate Master Phoebe Mashoboro of Botswana and Bixa Tshegofatso of South Africa.

On the other hand, the silver medalist Priyasha only lost a single game to Woman Candidate Master Refilwe Gabatswarwe of Botswana and drew with the eventual winner of her category, Mercy Ingado of Kenya.

Two players Dakshesh Dutt and Shalom Kapende finished with 5 points each, in the Under-17 open and Under-15 girls sections respectively.

Newcomer, Moses Kapasa scooped 4 points in the Under-13 open category whereas Yebo Sanga got 3.5 points in the Under-15 open category.

In continuation, Rachel Jyloss accumulated 2.5 points in the Under-11 girls section. Alinafe Chikopa and Aayush Shriyan scooped two points each in the Under-9 girls and Under-7 open sections respectively.

In the Under-11 open category, Ray Ngwira managed a point, as well as Alipo Namangale in the Under-7 open section and Mphatso Chikopa in the Under-13 open category.

The team was accompanied by the Chess Association of Malawi President, Susan Namangale and the National Schools Cordinator Magret Ngugama.

The four players namely; Yebo Sanga, Shalom Kapende, Moses Kapasa and Rachel Jyloss were sponsored by government through Sports Council. The other eight players were self-sponsored by their parents.

In total, there were 12 players comprising 7 boys and 5 girls representing the country at the ASICC in Kenya.