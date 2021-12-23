DPP says Chakwera living with extended family members at Malawi State House

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to evict his extended family members from State House, saying they are feasting on public resources.

The party has made the demand in a statement signed by party spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba who is also Member of Parliament for Mangochi South West.

According to Namalomba, only the president’s wife and children under 18 are entitled to live with the president free board.

Among other demands in the statement, Namalomba said the president should reduce the size of his cabinet which currently has 31 members, including Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Namalomba added that the president should reduce the number of his advisors, cut travel, provide bailout funds for Small and Medium Enterprises, give cash transfers to vulnerable people and remove value added tax on essential goods.

On Monday, President Chakwera presented his government’s economic recovery plan which will be implemented between now and 2023.

The president said he is already scaling down travel plans for the recovery period and he asked ministries to also do the same.

He added that the plan seeks to expand agriculture production, to support private sector players plying their trade in productive sectors with great export potential and to intensify efforts to vaccinate people in Malawi.