Airtel disburses K82 million in Boola Mtambo promotion

Airtel Malawi has so far disbursed over K82 million in cash prizes in the ongoing Boola Mtambo Promotion which started on October 29.

On Wednesday, Airtel conducted a draw in which 623 customers won K5,000 each while 125 customers won K50,000 each. During the draw, 75 agents also won K50,000 each.

Airtel Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the company has so far disbursed K5000 to each of 3700 customers, K50,000 to each of 750 customers and 100 customers have received K100,000 each.

“We have over 2 million customers participating in the promotion. Our customers are excited with the promotion and the main prize which is a one week trip to Dubai,” said Sande.

One of the K50,000 winners during the draw, Pastor Symon Pakhale, described the prize as an early Christmas gift.

He encouraged fellow customers to continue buying PaNet bundles to get a chance of winning prizes in the promotion.

Boola Mtambo Promotion started on October 29 and is expected to end on December 24. Customers enter the competition by buying Airtel PaNet bundle(s) with a total value of K500 over a week using Airtel Money.

When a customer buys PaNet bundle through the Airtel Money agent, the agent also gets a chance to win prizes in the promotion.

The grand prize for the promotion is a one-week holiday in Dubai worth K5 million.