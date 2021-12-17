Maranatha Academy to reward top JCE performer

Authorities at Maranatha Academy say they will give a K500,000 reward to a 16-year-old girl who has emerged as the top performer in the 2021 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) exams at the school.

The development follows the release of results for this year’s JCE exams where all 97 students from Maranatha Girls passed representing 100 percent while at Maranatha Boys, 81 students passed and one failed representing 99 percent.

Reacting to the development, Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kawonga said he was so grateful for the exceptional performance of his students and said the management will honour the student from Maranatha Girls who has scored high grades.

Kawonga said Esther will be given K500, 000 under the school’s ‘top student award initiative’ which he said is one way of encouraging students from the school to excel in education.

“She will be rewarded with K500, 000 from the school as a recognition for her hard work. This is one way of promoting quality education in the country which was one of government initiatives. We are very delighted as Maranatha to see girls doing well in the JCE exams.

“We will also recognize and award boys who have emerged as most outstanding. We are proud of this great achievement and as Maranatha we will always strive for the best,” said Kaonga.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director has hailed government and Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) for what he said was excellent and professional handling of this year’s JCE examinations.

“As Maranatha we are impressed. The 2021 exams were handled professionally and if we continue taking this path, we will have a bright future in education,” he added.

According to MANEB, out of 129,928 who sat this year’s JCE exams, 98, 753 have passed representing 76.0% pass rate.