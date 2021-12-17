Tecno Mobile excites customers with Camon 18 handset launch

As technology is still making strides in the 21 century, Tecno mobile has launched their new phone on the Malawi market, Tecno Camon 18 smartphone which is believed to have more exciting facilities and user friendly.

Speaking in an interview, Tecno Mobile Limited Malawi Operations Manager Oscar Mhango said compared to other phones on the market; Camon 18 handset specifications are darling to both old and young generation.

Mhango said among others the phone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera with dual flash and its rear camera setup has 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth assist lens with features like 2K time-lapse Photography, Night portrait mode, Portrait Video bokeh and Super Night mode.

“The Camon 18 smartphone is fitted with a 6.8-inch hole display. The vanilla model supports a 90Hz refresh rate and it also support a Full HD+ resolution of 1080×2460 pixels and loaded with HiOS based android 11,

“It also has 128GB ROM + 4GB, MTK G88 Processor, 5000mAh battery, up to 120Hz display,Helio G88 and 48MP triple cameras” he said

Mhango said Tecno Mobile is in the phone business, not to steal but to satisfy its customers with good quality products which are also affordable.

“As Tecno Mobile, we are very happy to have launched this new phone on the market, we truly believe that this will meet the needs of our customers considering that it has various good features that some phone circulating on the market do not have,” he said

He further appealed to all people as they are embracing technology, they should also try to use the phone saying they will not regret.

The Camon 18 lineup also includes the Camon 18 Premier handset, which offers specs like a 120Hz display, 64-megapixel triple cameras, and Helio G96.

The phone is available in all Tecno Mobile outlets across the country.