Ben Phiri in hospital

Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central Ben Phiri, who was arrested on Wednesday, was taken to a hospital in Lilongwe last night after he felt unwell.

Phiri was rushed to rushed to Good Hope Private Hospital where he has been admitted since last night.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member is in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Phiri was arrested by Police on Wednesday after he surrendered himself to the law enforcers.

The former Minister of Local Government was arrested as the registered owner of Beata Investments over fraud and corruption at Ministry of Gender between 2018 and 2020.