Four foreign nationals in custody over illegal stay

Malawi Immigration authorities in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a Tanzanian national, two Zimbabweans and a Nigerian national for illegal stay in the country.

Confirming the development was Central Region immigration office publicist Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said the four were nabbed this week when Immigration and Police officers conducted a joint sweeping excise in Lilongwe and Dowa districts.

Inspector Zulu said the operation which was done at night, saw the police and immigration officials invading several places among them: Bwandiro, Wakawaka, Devil Street, Living Room, Falls and Dzaleka refugee Camp in Dowa.

It is reported that at first, 11 people including; two Chinese, three Rwandese, one Mozambican, one Malawian, one Tanzanian, two Zimbabweans and one Nigerian were arrested for various offenses

However, during documents verification and authenticity of their residential status, seven were released but were advised that they should always travel with certified copies of their passports to prove their legal status in Malawi.

Inspector Zulu has since confirmed that the remaining four are still in police custody waiting to be taken to court to answer charges in relation to contravening various Immigration laws of Malawi.

The four have been identified as Mr Bilali Muhammed a Tanzanian national, Mr Tendai Kaorayi and Ms Regina Kuwamba both Zimbabweans and Mr Julian Onyeka Ihuoma a Nigerian national.

Meanwhile, Inspector Zulu says the immigration department together with the police, will keep on doing these sweeping exercises claiming all illegal immigrants need to face law.

“Illegal immigrants pose a threat to national security and social economic development of the country, as such since festive season is drawing closer, the Immigration and Police officers will be conducting these joint sweeping excises,” said Zulu.