Malawians want to start going to work at 8:30 as Chakwera promised

Malawians have demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to fulfil his promise to change the time for starting work in government offices.

Chakwera in 2019 during the campaign said opening time for government offices will be changed from 7:30am to 8:30am.

“This will allow workers to do other things such as a dropping their kids in school before going to work,” said Chakwera ahead of the now nullified 2019 presidential elections.

Malawians on social media are now reminding the president to deliver on his promise, with some claiming that Chakwera got their votes because of this particular promise.

“Patiently waiting for this promise,” said Chifundo Gwedeza on Facebook.

“This was an attractive promise to most civil servants,” another Facebook user said.

While another one asked: “Zili pati izi (Where are we on this)?”

Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima were elected in the Fresh Presidential Election in 2020 after promising to among others create one million jobs, introduce free water and electricity connection, and reduce passport fees to K14,000 among others.

Yesterday, Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) noted that Chakwera and Chilima were voted into power because their campaign promises gave hope to most Malawians regarding being taken out of dehumanizing levels of poverty.

“But in less than two years all citizens, except for the few well connected, all that hope is lost. More seriously citizens don’t even know where the country is going. Recent street demonstrations are but just the beginning of the manifestation of people’s hopelessness, feeling of having been betrayed and their anger,” the organisation said.