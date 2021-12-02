MP urges Govt to pay honorarium to CBCC caregivers

Member of Parliament for Zomba Ntonya Ned Poya has expressed dismay over delay by Ministry of Gender in paying honorarium to Community Based Care Centres (CBCC) caregivers.

Poya on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare why they are not paying the teachers who work at CBCC in his constituency, saying it’s now close to five months without the teachers being paid and this is affecting their work.

“At the beginning of this year when they were presenting the budget, money was budgeted in that budget for honorarium of caregivers in our CBCCs, the money is there but the concerned people haven’t yet started receiving the money.

“So, I wanted clarification from the Ministry of Gender concerning this issue. I also suggested that the Ministry should consider training the caregivers so that maybe they should know what they are doing,” said Poya.

In response, Minister responsible Patricia Kaliati said she will look into the matter and solve the problem.

However, Poya asked for the timeline considering that the money is there but government hasn’t started paying the caregivers.

“I asked for the timeline considering the time that has been already spent without getting the money and I requested for the timeline. We cannot believe in open-endedness we need to have timelines for us to follow properly and the government of Malawi made an assurance that they will be paying the care givers 15,000 per month so this need to be fulfilled,” said Poya.