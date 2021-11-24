Chakwera has created right environment for Malawi-Mozambique interconnection project – Nyusi

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has hailed President Lazarus Chakwera for opening the way for the speeding up of the Malawi-Mozambique Interconnection Project, saying the project delayed in the past due to the prevailing environment that was there.

Nyusi was speaking this morning during a joint press conference with President Chakwera following the Mozambican President’s three-day state visit to Malawi.

Yesterday, the two presidents launched the interconnection project at Phombeya in Balaka under which a high voltage transmission line will be constructed. The line will run from Matambo in Tete, Mozambique connecting through Mwanza to Phombeya substation in Balaka, covering a distance of 250 kilometres. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Speaking today, Nyusi noted that the project, which aims to sort out power challenges in Malawi, was already there but was not moving forward due to the prevailing environment that was there.

“Now our development partners are supporting the project and our governments are putting their efforts. Therefore, I congratulate President Chakwera for opening the way and putting the right environment in place so that we move much faster,” said Nyusi.

He added that the two governments are also cooperating on the reconstruction of the Sena railway line and progress on the railway line is being seen in Mozambique and the railway will also be renovated on the Malawian side.

“President Chakwera wants the cost of living in Malawi to get lower and this will indeed happen after the reconstruction of the railway as goods will be moved using railway,” said Nyusi.

In his speech, President Chakwera said the two leaders have made progress in their bilateral talks and he expressed hope that agreements made during the visit will produce developments for people of the two countries.

He added that there are many opportunities for the two countries to work together. He mentioned projects on the Sena Railway Corridor and Nacara.

“I also have in mind the opportunity to work together on the resumption of services of Mozambican vessels between the Niassa Province, Likoma Island and Nkhata Bay,” said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, President Nyusi has left Malawi this afternoon for Mozambique following the end of his three-day visit.

During the visit, Malawi and Mozambique signed agreements of cooperation on various areas including trade and mining. The two leaders also opened the SADC Industrialization Week on Monday.