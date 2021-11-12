Lilongwe based woman cooks K5 Million Illovo Sugar meal

A Lilongwe based woman outsmarted all her cooking and baking competitors to win a whooping K5 million from Illovo Sugar in Tseketseke” Everyday Chef “Moments’ promotion.

Manase Munthali emerged winner and was given her prize during an event which took place in Blantyre at Sunbird Mount Soche.

The businesswoman commended the company for the opportunity saying the money will help to boost her business because she will be able to get items she needed to support her business when cooking.

“I am so happy. I will invest this money into my business. I strongly believe that my business will grow with this money I have received, thank you Illovo I didn’t expect this,” she explained.

She also commended Illovo Sugar for introducing the competition.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula expressed his satisfaction on how the promotion progressed from the genesis to the finals.

“We are happy and delighted with the way the competition went, many people participated and many people were voting through our social media platforms,” said Katandula.

In the competition, Chinsinsi Daudi finished second and went home with K2,000,000 while third placed Hajrah Kusweje got K1,000,000

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc on 24th August 2021 launched the eight-week consumer online focused Tseketseke Moments promotion by enticing consumers to engage in a fun and creative way through cooking and baking using the different variety of sugar which Illovo produces for the local market.

Illovo Sugar also launched this promotion to encourage Malawians to start getting to appreciate the different types of sugar which can be used in all cooking or baking activities such as brown sugar and dark demerara.