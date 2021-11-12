Man who killed wife’s lover hands himself to police

A man, who allegedly killed another man after catching him having sex with his wife, has handed himself over to Dedza Police Station.

Mbungule Faisoni, 34, of Mchira village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in the district allegedly killed Lembetsani Tchaison, 54, claiming that he caught him red handed having sex with his wife in the garden.

Dedza district police publicist Cassim Manda said the murder offence happened on November 5 this year.

Faison was tipped by his friends that Lembetsani Tchaison was at a drinking joint with his wife. However, he did not find the two at the pub.

He later went to the garden where he found the two having sex. The two lovers started running away when they saw Faison but the suspect managed to catch up with Lembetsani and he hacked him.

After committing the offense, Faison fled to unknown destination and was on wanted list by Dedza Police until yesterday, when he handed himself over to the said station.

Faisoni told Police that he fears he will be killed by the deceased family members.