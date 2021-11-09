Water boards in Malawi increase water tariffs

As Malawians are already complaining of high prices of goods and services, water boards in the country have hiked water tariffs.

The Lilongwe Water Board has announced today that it has raised its tariffs by 45 percent for residential customers and 50 percent for commercial customers.

This means that 1000 litres of water for residential consumers costs K2504.

In a statement, LWB said it has effected the new tariffs due to the rise in spending on energy and chemicals which are the main inputs in water production.

The board added that the new tariffs will allow it to rehabilitate and expand its ageing network and infrastructure which has contributed much to the loss of water that is unaccounted for.

“With the adjusted tariffs, the Lilongwe Water Board commits that it shall invest in projects like the mbabvi Groundwater project which will augment available water resources 4,500m3/day,” reads part of the statement.

On its part, Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has increased its tariffs by 40 percent. Recently, Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) announced plans to implement a 50 percent hike while Central Region Water Board (CRWB) has increased its tariffs by 65 percent.

The Centre for Social Concern (CfSC) has since expressed concern over access to clean water in low income areas following the adjustment.

“This will force citizens to access water from unprotected sources. The high cost of living will worsen the problem of citizens’ access to safe drinking water since they have limited disposable income. Water is life,” said CfSC economic governance officer Bernard Mphepo.

On his part, Consumers Association of Malawi executive director John Kapito has argued that the tariff increase cannot resolve issues of non-revenue water loss which affected water boards.