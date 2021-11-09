Report on Kachaje’s hiring to be released tomorrow

The Office of the Ombudsman will tomorrow release a report on the recruitment of Henry Kachaje as Chief Executive Officer of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

The report is titled “An Investigation in The Matter of The Alleged Unprocedural And Irregular Recruitment of The Chief Executive Officer of The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA): Henry Kachaje.”

According to a statement from the Office of the Ombudsman, the report will be released at 10am and thereafter will be made available to all concerned parties

Kachaje, an economist and motivational speaker, was appointed MERA CEO in August this year.

The vacancy for the post mentioned a Master’s Degree as one of the requirements and there are claims that Kachaje does not possess one hence was not qualified for the role.