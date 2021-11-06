Msakakuona names COSAFA U-17 squad

Malawi U17 national football team Coach Deklerk Msakakuona has named a 30-member squad to go into camp on Sunday ahead of the 2021 Cosafa Youth Championship scheduled for Lesotho later this month.

Msakakuona has included 28 players who were identified from a nationwide talent identification exercise a few weeks ago while two players, goalkeeper Alex Dzimbiri and striker Renald Mapulanga were part of the 2020 Cosafa squad.

According to Msakakuona, the boys are expected to arrive at the Malawi National Council of Sports hostels in Blantyre on Sunday and will undergo medical and physical fitness tests on Monday before they start training.

Msakakuona added that the boys will undergo MRI test within the first week of camp.

“We have called into camp 30 players but we will a final squad of 20 by the end of the first two weeks,” he said.

This year’s tournament, which has been scheduled between November 28 and December 8, will be played as part of the Region 5 Youth games.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Shabir Muhammad, Alex Dzimbiri, Gift Ngoma, Sheriff Swadick

Defenders: Oscar Kalua, Comfort Unyolo, Happy Mphepo, Kondwani Chirwa, Gannet Kamwambe, Alwin Njikho, Muhammad Abdullah, Dumbani Kaonga, Elias Muywanga

Midfielders: Malango Ibrahim, Rabson Banda, Vincent Harrison, Zanil Jussab, Madalitso Mwachumu, Thomas Magwetsa, Modrick Kambendera, Horace Chuzu, Comfort Mzumala, Watson Linguni, Blessings Kanowa, Lomoti Kachikopa

Strikers: Rodrick Banda, Masambiro Kalua, Kondwani Kathumba, Renald Mapulanga, Collins Pasiya.

Source: FAM