Gabadinho Mhango dropped as Mwase names squad for World Cup qualifiers

Flames coach Meck Mwase has named his squad for next week’s last two FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifiers against Cameroun and Mozambique.

Malawi will host Cameroun at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday November 13, before facing Mozambique in Benin three days later.

Mwase has recalled Be Forward Wanderers defender Francis Mulimbika in place of injured Denis Chembezi as well as Nyasa Big Bullets Striker Hassan Kajoke.

He has also included Moyale Barracks striker Lloyd Njaliwa.

However, the only familiar name missing on the list is Gabadinho Mhango who plays for South African DSTV Premiership side, Orlando Pirates.

Mwase did not disclose the reasons for Mhango’s ommision but this might have something to do with his recent off-field behavior which has seen him missing out on all Pirates games.

Another notable faces missing on the list are Nickson Nyasulu of Bullets and Rafick Namwera of Wanderers

The following is the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu), Francis Mulimbika ( Be Forward Wanderers), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Midfielders: Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Peter Banda (Simba SC), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), John Banda (UD Songo) Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers), Gerald Phiri Jnr (Baroka FC), Tawonga Chimodzi (Silver Strikers), Mike Mkwate (Polokwane FC), Francisco Madinga (FC Dila Gori)

Strikers: Hassan Kajoke ( Nyasa Big Bullets) Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC), Lloyd Njaliwa( Moyale Barracks), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane FC)