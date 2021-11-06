Here’s How People Have Fun in South Africa

South Africa is also known as a world in one country. There is a lot more to South Africa than those adventurous safari rides. If you are planning a vacation, South Africa will be a great option; you can have it all. South Africa is beautiful and culturally rich, which makes it a must-visit place in the world. Due to so many exciting things to do in South Africa, it’s becoming the world’s adventure capital.

The best thing is, it’s a year-round travel destination. Although, most tourists plan to visit during the Summer months of December to March. If you are interested in seeing the southern tip of Africa, here are ten things people don’t miss.

1. Splendid Beaches

Undoubtedly, Cape Town has the best urban beaches in the whole world. It has an outstanding coastline. The Indian Ocean is warmer, and the Atlantic ocean is cooler. Both the coasts are stunning. It has Camps Bay, Boulders Beach, and more. Here you can find endangered African penguins, tropical coral reefs, fantastic diving, and snorkeling spots. There are long stretches of pristine soft sand that become warmer as you go far.

2. Delicious Food and Wine

Get mouth-watering food at an affordable price. Spend some time in the gourmet capital, Cape Winelands. Here you can sample award-winning wines, explore the estate, and try some of the world’s most exquisite cuisines in the hotels. Get coffee, beer, explore markets, all served along with South African hospitality.

3. Adventurous Activities

Plenty of sunshine, rivers, and mountains make it possible to have various activities in South Africa. You can plan a hike to the plantable mountain, try horse riding in the Drakensberg, watch whales in the Hermanus, paragliding over Cape Town’s beaches, safari in Kruger, Cycling in Cape Winelands, and various other things. It’s almost impossible to get bored in South Africa.

4. Hot Air Balloon Rides

To add a romantic flavor to your adventurous trip, try hot air balloon rides. Book a hot air balloon ride with your partner to Magalies River Valley. Enjoy a beautiful view of the valley, green fields, mountains, and the horizon.

5. African Safari

The most common activity in South Africa is an African safari, and it is the best experience you can have there. Go to KwaZulu-Natal province and take a close look at vibrant South Africa through the jeep safari. You can find rare animal species in the wild grasslands.

6. Pristine Vineyards

You might not know this, but South Africa produces one of the best wines in the world. The wines in Cape Town are on par with that of France, Spain, and Italy. The main wine-producing districts in Cape Town:

Paarl,

Stellenbosch,

Worcester

7. Wildflower Bloom

Another unpopular activity in South Africa is seeing the wildflower bloom in the Cape Floral Region. It is home to around 9,000 plant species. If you go to South Africa in the first half of August, you can witness the coming of spring season turning the Northern Cape into a magical bed of flowers.

8. Golfing in South Africa

Golfing in South Africa can be fascinating because of the serene views too. Here you can find some world-famous golf courses like the Links at Luxury Hotel and Leopard Creek.

9. Learn About Tribal Culture

You can get familiar with the tribal population living there. Every country in Africa has a tribal population and history that you would love to know about. The tourism department encourages the tourists to visit Zulu, Xhosa, Basotho, Tswana, Shangaan and Ndebele villages. Spend a day learning everything about these tribes, including their attires, rituals, languages, and everyday life.

10. Several Things To Do in Johannesburg

Johannesburg is not famous for one but so many things. However, it can be unsafe sometimes. So make sure you live in a decent hotel, in a safe neighborhood, and find a knowledgeable tour guide.

Johannesburg is not famous for one but so many things. However, it can be unsafe sometimes. So make sure you live in a decent hotel, in a safe neighborhood, and find a knowledgeable tour guide.

If you take these precautions, you can explore one of the most African buzziest cities. There is art, design, and history that will make you want to stay for longer. There are excellent galleries, restaurants, markets, and the famous Apartheid Museum.