Organisation rewards outstanding youth in Phalombe

Phalombe Youth Arms Organisation (PYAO) has rewarded outstanding youths in Phalombe district for their role in the fight against Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) and in promotion of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

The awards ceremony event which was held on Monday saw youths going home with a bicycle, t-shirts and certificates of recognition.

Speaking during the event Phalombe District Commissioner, Rodrick Mateauma, commended the youths for their gallant fight in making sure that VAWG is eliminated in their respective communities.

“I am very happy that these youths are on forefront fighting against gender-based violence, some of them are youth champions who handle such cases up to the point of referring them to relevant authorities, they are also doing great job on SRHR,” said Mateauma.

He further commended PYAO for the initiative saying it will encourage other youths to be working hard in their youth clubs and communities. He added by asking other organisations to borrow a leaf.

On his part, Board Chairperson for PYAO Christopher Misuku in an interview said the event was organised so as to encourage inactive youths to rise up.

“We want each and every youth to wake up and do something to make sure that violence against women and girls is curbed here in Phalombe, our youths here are doing a commendable job, we are proud of them,” he said.

One of the youths Sasinu Tsoka whose youth network of Chiwalo was awarded a certificate of recognition as most outstanding youth network in the district thanked the organisation for the gesture saying it will encourage them to be working hard.

“It is not easy to be recognised in the society, this is some source of motivation, believe me youths will now be able to work hard bearing in mind that they should be recognised next time,” he said.

Phalombe youth Arms Organisation has been implementing several projects in the district of which among of them some focus on ending VAWG and promotion of SRHR.