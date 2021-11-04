MAGU students under Mupacho donate assorted items to Bwaila Hospital

Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) students under the banner of Mupacho Initiative have donated assorted items to Bwaila Hospital Maternity ward.

The students, before making the donation, also swept around the hospital premises.

Speaking after the donation and sweeping exercise Mupacho Initiative, MAGU Chapter Programs Coordinator Victor Mkandawire said as students they thought it was very wise to donate to the hospital because they want to make a difference on people’s lives that include patients.

“We decided to donate the items and come up with this initiative actually to make a difference in our community, we do believe as students we can make a difference, we can bring a difference to someone’s life. Being students doesn’t mean we are limited to academic works no, but being students, we can bring a difference on someone’s life. So as MAGU Mupacho we had to sit down as students and make a donation like we had to outsource the funds and make the donation.

” As students we had a fundraising, we tried to move to different offices at MAGU campus whereby well-wishers helped us with the little they have so that we can make a difference,” explained Mkandawire.

Mkandawire also noted that as students they thought it will be good if they also conducted a sweeping exercise at the hospital because the hospital is a place that needs to be clean as always.

“In terms of cleaning exercise, we are trying to communicate to other students that we as students we also have a role to take care of our environment. So as students we can also do something to our environment may we can plant trees, we can also sweep around the market as well as hospitals just to take care of our environment,” said Mkandawire.

In her remarks, Bwaila Hospital senior Nursing Officer Temweka Mtenje Kumwenda said she was happy to see MAGU students coming up with such a donation because the items they donated will have a big impact on peoples’ lives especially the ones in the maternity ward.

“As Bwaila Hospital we are very happy for the donation, we receive a lot of patients here at Bwaila and we also receive a lot of referrals from other facilities so indeed the items we have received today will make a big difference in their lives because some of them they just come here without necessary items,” said Kumwenda.

Mupacho is a youth led initiative that aims at inspiring students to work hard in their academic endeavours. Among others, the organisation also mobilises resources for the needy students.

Mupacho is an acronym that means Mulungu Palibe Chomulaka.