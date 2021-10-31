Up-and-coming gospel artist to launch Ulendo Wakukenani Album

Up-and-coming artist Byson Wokondeledwa Kashoti is set to launch CD album dubbed ‘Ulendo Wakukenani’ on 7 November 2021 at Assemblies of God Church in Thyolo District.

In an interview with Malawi24, Kashoti said the album has been dubbed Ulendo Wakukenani just because the album carries messages of encouragement that though people face difficult situations they should not surrender but rather keep moving forward as God directed Israelites in the wilderness that they must move on despite hardships they met for God was with them all times.

“Through this album, people will be encouraged that though they face hard times they should not give up because God is always with them in all the situations they are going through and people should bear in mind that this journey is to reach Canaan as scriptures says from the book of Exodus 12 verse 37-51. That is why I have named the album Ulendo Wakukenani,” said Kashoti.

“Even the songs are well composed and the concepts dwell on day to day life. I can say people will be blessed upon listening because even the message itself will inspire people for it gives hope to people who have lost their hope just because of hard circumstances surrounding them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kashoti has called upon fellow gospel upcoming artists not to look down on themselves saying that God has entrusted them to minister to people through their songs, therefore, they should not get discouraged by hard situations but rather moving forward.

The album has been recorded by Andy Mponya under Mponya records in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

Among the invited guest artists includes; Clara Kamangila, Rowland Chapola, Feston Mussa, Sandason Muwawa, Neneli John, Thom Kachimanga among others.