Castel’s ‘Shandie’ to be primarily marketed to women

Beverage manufacturers and distributors, Castel Malawi, says the newly launched brand of beer called ‘Shandie’ will be marketed primarily to women, new beer drinkers and consumers concerned about their daily alcohol consumption

The company’s managing director Harve Milhade made the remarks yesterday at Blantyre sports club following the launch of the new lemon-flavored beer which has 2.5% alcohol volume.

He said: “We are giving a chance to people who like to drink a lot but don’t want the sour taste. Shandie beer will allow couples to get together as women will be able to get together with their men.

“The launch of Shandie signifies the growth of the company as we are trying as much as possible to meet the needs of customers.”

He further refuted the claims that the company is planning to phase out the initial Southern Bottlers brands such as Carlsberg green and Special on the market.

The event was spiced up with a sound and lighting concert with live performance by Nigerian singer Fireboy DML who shared the stage with Afro-pop artist Onesimus and Sangie.

The Beverages manufacturing company also recently launched new brand packaging for its three sprit beverages: Malawi Gin, Premier Brandy and Malawi Vodka.

For the past 50 years, the company has been producing and supplying the Malawi market with global brands such as Carlsberg beer, Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite and locally with Castel beer, Malawi Gin, Sobo Squash and Kuche Kuche.

By Emmanuel Chilemba