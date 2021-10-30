Chilima urge Malawians to walk to work 

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has asked Malawians to consider walking and cycling to work.

The Veep made the remarks yesterday during the 2021 Joint Commemorated of World Habitant and World Cities Day.

The commemoration started with a five-kilometre big walk from Bingu Stadium to the venue of the main event- Lilongwe National Botanic Garden.

Chilima said walking and cycling could help reduce emissions.

He challenged stakeholders in the transport industry to change the manner in which roads are designed by among other things, incorporating cycle tracks, pedestrian walk ways and dedicated lanes for buses.

He also noted that cities contribute about 70 per cent of the carbon emission hence they need to be in the forefront in finding ways of minimising the impact of climate change.

According to Chilima, cities and urban centres to establish and strengthen community-based early warning systems.

“Each one of us has a responsibility to ensure that we build resilient cities. Whilst government will put policies to guide the rights against climate change, citizens should ensure that their activities are in line with those policies,” he said.

The remarks about the need for Malawians to walk to work come weeks after Malawi hiked its fuel price by 23 percent.

This year’s World Habitat Day was held under the theme; ‘Accelerating Urban Action for a Carbon-free World’ whilst the theme for World Cities Day was ‘Adapting Cities for Climate Resilience.’