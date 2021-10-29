Joeboy, Shekhinah urge young Malawians to speak out and be strong

Nigerian singer Joeboy and South African songbird Shekhinah, who are in the country for a festival aimed at raising mental health awareness, have encouraged young Malawians to speak out about the issues they are facing.

The two are set to perform at Lilongwe Music Festival (Lifest) scheduled to take place at Lilongwe Golf Club. The festival starts today and will end tomorrow.

Speaking after arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, Shekhinah advised young people to be strong in every situation they are facing saying challenges come and eventually go and that they should normalize consulting others whenever they are having pressing issues.

On his part, Joeboy said people facing mental health issues should not keep it all inside.

“Keep going, there is always something to be grateful for. Always try to speak to somebody about any issue you are having. There should always be that one person you can talk to,” said Joeboy.

Meanwhile, the musician has promised people in Malawi amazing tunes, saying he will perform his new single, Alcohol, at the Lifest.

Shekhinah also said she is more than ready to perform and thanked Malawians for a warm welcome.

Lifest Coordinator Maya Kalumo said all is set and people should expect fireworks.

Other artists to perform during the festival include Jamaica’s Chris Martin as well as Patience Namadingo, Gwamba, George Kalukusha and Faith Mussa.