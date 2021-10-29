International collabo in the offing: Onesimus teams up with Fireboy

Malawian gospel artist Onesimus has announced his music collaboration with Nigerian superstar who is popularly known as Fireboy.

Writing on his Twitter platform, the Solomon hit-maker made the announcement.

“Last night we cooked some hot soup with my bros fireboydml, this one is Chambo and Egusi in one plate,” reads his post.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, Onesimus is seen in the studio with his producer DJ Megi and the Nigerian singer.

This will be Onesimus` third collaboration with internationally recognized musicians. Previously, he worked with Vusi Nova from South Africa and another Nigerian star known as Tekno.

Meanwhile, Fireboy is in Malawi where is expected to perform at Blantyre Sports Club on Saturday.

Earlier today, the two artists made a parade in the commercial capital in an effort to hype the forthcoming show.