Airtel offers trip to Dubai in K100m Boola Mtambo promotion

Airtel Malawi has launched K100 million Boola Mtambo promotion in which a customer will win a holiday in Dubai worth K5 million.

The mobile phone service provider launched the promotion yesterday at BICC in Lilongwe.

Boola Mtambo promotion will run for eight weeks from 29 October to 24 December this year.

To enter the promotion, a customer will have to buy any Pa Net Volume bundle, for their own use or for gifting, and pay for the bundle using Airtel Money. Upon purchase, the customer will receive 10 percent bonus.

Customers whose Pa Net Bundle weekly spending hit at least K500 will then enter into daily, weekly and monthly draw where they will have chance to win cash prizes and later the grand prize of a trip to Dubai.

Airtel Malawi Marketing Thokozani Sande said the one-week holiday in Dubai is worth K5 million wit K3 million being used for traveling, accommodation and related costs while K2 million will be given to the customer.

According to Sande, Airtel will disburse a total of K100 million in cash prizes over the course of the competition.

She added that Airtel is introducing the promotion after reaching over 6 million subscribers and covering a large part of Malawi with over 1000 sites.