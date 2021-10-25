Chakwera calls for removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe

President Lazarus Chakwera who is also chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has urged the international community to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe, saying the sanctions are a fundamental constraint and hindrance to the country’s prospects of economic recovery and sustainable growth.

Chakwera has released a statement today to reaffirm SADC’s solidarity with the Government and People of Zimbabwe, and to collectively voice its concerns on, and disapproval of the prolonged sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe.

According to Chakwera, SADC is concerned by the continuation of sanctions on some individuals or entities of Zimbabwe hence the call for the unconditional and immediate lifting of these sanctions.

“Consistent with the collective global commitment “to leave no one behind” and in practical furtherance of the spirit of multilateralism, SADC calls for the immediate and unconditional removal of all sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, for the good of the country and its people, the SADC Region and the global community,” he said.

He added that there is no doubt that this lifting will facilitate socio-economic recovery, and enable Zimbabwe meet her national and regional economic development plans as well as effectively manage her international obligations.

“As a Region, we remain adamant that the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, whether targeted or restrictive, are a fundamental constraint and hindrance to the country’s prospects of economic recovery, human security and sustainable growth. The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the recent devastating cyclones Chalane (December 2020) and Eloise (February 2021) have mounted added socio-economic pressures that continue to impact negatively on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe.

“The trajectory of the global economy is on re-building and recovery. To this effect, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), by virtue of being the largest source of foreign capital, remains a critical catalyst and facilitator of growth. The sanctions increase the perception of Zimbabwe as being in a high-risk profile category, thereby diminishing the credibility of investment and investor confidence, while exacerbating investment risks. This further diminishes the country’s prospects of obtaining impactful FDI and serves as a deterrent for economic emancipation, growth and stability,” said Chakwera.

He then commended International Cooperating Partners who have continuously extended development cooperation support and assistance towards the Government of Zimbabwe, and urge all development partners and stakeholders to support Zimbabwe’s efforts towards implementing her reform agenda.

He added that Zimbabwe, and the SADC Region, are committed to engage in meaningful and constructive dialogue with all relevant stakeholders, with a view to consolidate the rule of law, democracy, governance and human rights. It is only through such exchanges that better appreciation of concerns of all parties could be secured and progress towards their resolution be achieved.

Sanctions against Zimbabwe first came in the form of travel restrictions against senior government officials in 2002 following violence and intimidation ahead of presidential election. More sanction followed in 2003, 2005, and 2008. Currently, sanctions target senior Zimbabwean officials and businesses linked to the officials.

Early this year, United Kingdom slapped sanctions on four Zimbabwean security officials over alleged human rights abuses. The four are banned from travelling to Britain.