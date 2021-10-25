Police officer killed in accident in Chiradzulu

A police officer has died after being hit by a motor vehicle on Sunday along John Chilembwe Highway in Chiradzulu.

The accident occurred at Pamakaladi near Njuli Police Unit.

The deceased has been identified as Sub Inspector Misheck Mnyai who was based at Njuli Police Unit which is under Chiradzulu Police Station.

Sergeant Innocent Moses, Spokesperson for Chiradzulu police said their report shows a motor vehicle registration BY7421 HinoVan, driven by Benson Timote, 26, was coming from the direction of Zomba heading towards Limbe along John Chilembwe highway.

Upon arrival at a place called Pamakaladi near Njuli Police, he hit the police officer in question and a pedestrian who were walking on the right-hand side of the road going towards the same direction.

Due to the impact, the police officer sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures on both legs and arms and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chiradzulu District Hospital.

The other victim was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical treatment.

Sub Inspector Misheck Mnyai hailed from Ng’onomu village from Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba District.

The driver, Benson Timote comes from Kanono village in Traditional Authority Symon in Neno District.