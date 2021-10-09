Nyanja yapita: Scorchers fail to braai Giraffes

Malawi women national football team, Scorchers, have failed to claim the 2021 Cosafa Women Championship after losing against neighbouring Tanzania at Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa, Saturday afternoon.

A 64th minute goal by Giraffes’s Enekia Lunyamila was enough to give Tanzania victory against the fierce Scorchers who came straight from a historic semi-final win against the continent’s heavyweight Banyanabanyana of South Africa.

Prior to the winning goal, Tanzania found the back of the net in the 55th minute through Stumai Athuman. But Malawi were given the lifeline after it was ruled out for offside.

It was a tightly contested match as both teams showed intent to score but it wasn’t meant to be for Malawi. The defeat means the Scorchers have finished the regional tournament with a silver medal.

In a related development, Malawi Under-20 women’s football team was this afternoon handed a 2-1 defeat at home against Zambia in the second round of the 2022 Costa Rica World Cup qualifiers.

This means Malawi football has recorded three negative results in 24 hours. On Friday, the Men’s senior team, the Flames, registered a three nil loss against Ivory Coast in 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers.