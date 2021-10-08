It’s all about you – Ecobank assures customers during Customer Service Week

Ecobank Malawi this week participated in Global Customer Service week where the bank celebrated and expressed appreciation to its customers for entrusting Ecobank with their banking and financial service needs.

The Global Customer Service Week started on Monday 4th October 2021 and was celebrated under the theme “It’s all about you”.

Among many activities done during the week, the bank conducted a Guest tellering initiative, where all top executives of the bank moved around various branches of the bank and worked as Tellers and Customer Service staff, meeting and serving customers firsthand.

Speaking about the service week, Ecobank Malawi Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Tidzi Chalamba, reiterated the bank’s commitment to its customer-centric mantra, which places high premium on excellent service delivery to all categories of customers.

“At Ecobank, customers are at the center of everything we do, all our actions start and end with the customer in mind. This week was very important for us, as we took time not only to appreciate our customers; but also reflect on how we can consistently enhance and deliver unparallel and delightful customer experience. We will remain committed to continue being well positioned in meeting and surpassing our customers expectations through our seamless and world-class digital products and services,” Chalamba said.

One of the bank’s customers Tionge, a business owner who was transacting at Ecobank Blantyre branch, expressed joy and excitement towards Ecobank products and service.

“I have been banking with Ecobank since 2019 and to be honest I am utterly satisfied with their products and services. Their digital banking offering like the Ecobank Mobile gives me absolute convenience to bank on my own terms whenever -wherever. A wide array of Ecobank Mobile features allows me to send money, pay for my bills, shop using Ecobank scan and pay, buy airtime and shop online hence help me save time to focus on my business,”. Tionge said.

Ecobank Malawi Ltd. is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group.

The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth, and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.