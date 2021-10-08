Esther gives hope in new single ‘Ndine Wamwayi’

Fast rising gospel artist Esther Lazalo has released her latest single titled “Ndine wamwayi” aimed at giving hope and comforting those passing through hard times in Life.

Recorded at Dream High Studios by Francis Chimasula, the persona in the song is encouraging people to trust God in every situation saying God listens to prayers and there is no situation that is bigger than him.

The video of the song was also done with utmost skill and commitment by Shadie Mal and it is a marvel to watch.

Speaking in an interview, Esther Lazalo said as a gospel artist she understands her responsibility in using her God given talent to inspire and encourage others in one way or the other.

“This song will strengthen the hope of life, even to those who are down with different diseases, those who have lost both their jobs and businesses will get back to their feet after listening and digesting the message that this new song is carrying,” she said.

Lazalo said her passion for music and producers’ dedication has made it possible to come up with a beautiful production and she is satisfied.

She added that “Ndine wamwayi” is one of the songs that will be included in the second album she is currently working on.

According to Lazalo, she is always inspired by Apostle Louis Chitheka’s and Sinach music.

Esther Lazalo started her music career at a tender age but came on the limelight when she released her first album titled “Imbirani volume 1” in 2018.