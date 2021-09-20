Sulom overturns Kajoke red card

Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke will now be available for Wednesday’s TNM Super League match against MAFCO after the club successfully appealed the red card he received against Chitipa United.

On 29 August, Kajoke was sent off in the 64th minute after colliding with Chitipa goalkeeper George Chikooka as he tried to attack Meshack Seleman’s ball into the box, leading to the injury of the shot stopper, whose side lost 2-0 to The People’s Team.

Following an appeal process and a review by the Super League of Malawi (Sulom)’s committee of professional Referees’ Instructors and Assessors, the card and the striker’s suspension have been rescinded.

A statement from Sulom reads: “Players collided as a result of their movements in order to challenge for the ball and none of them had control of the incident. The referee [Zebron Lengani] position was a bit far away from area of the incident contrary to the laws of the game.

“Looking at the attacker, the legs were not outstretched but rather was trying to avoid the goalkeeper therefore the referee erred in giving the red card. We therefore reverse the card accordingly.”

Kajoke is chasing the Golden Boot in the current campaign and has so far netted 12 league goals, with four games remaining for Bullets.

Source: Bullets Media