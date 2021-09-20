Hazel Mak teams up with Sunny Tee on new single “Night Time Fall”

By Roy Kafoteka

Award winning Malawian singer Hazel Mak has released her much anticipated new single, “Night Time Fall” featuring brilliant Saxophonist, Sunny Tee.

Hazel Mak is a London based talented, creative, singer-songwriter.

For her new song “Night Time Fall”, she decided to rope in brilliant Zimbabwean Saxophonist Sunny Tee, coming through as her first official project released this year.

Born Hazel Makunganya, Hazel Mak began her music career at the tender age of 11 singing and performing for various events including ‘Miss Malawi’.

Her efforts at such a young age did not go unnoticed by Malawian entertainers and soon she grabbed the attention of international and notable standards.

Today she has a repertoire of numerous projects with international artists, sharing the stages with the likes of Black Motion, Lady Zamar, Prince Kaybee, Ammara Brown, Oliver Mtukudzi, Sauti Sol, Micasa and Freshly Ground.

On the local scene, Hazel made history in November 2018 when she grabbed the Best African Act in Diaspora Award for her track “Jaiva” featuring Zambia’s Roberto and Tay Grin and later becoming one of the first Malawian acts to win an AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards) award.

Sunny Tee is a Zimbabwean Saxophonist who has been in the music industry for 20 years performing on various stages throughout the world. Much of his career as a saxophonist saw him performing within bands that spanned across various genres including Reggae, Jazz and Afrobeats. At the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic, he decided to venture out as a solo artist and began exploring songwriting. Since May 2020, Sunny Tee has released 7 solo singles, his latest single “Maria” having been released on February 14th 2021.

An Alumni of the University of KwaZulu Natal (South Africa), Sunny Tee brings a refreshing twist to mainstream music through the inclusion of elements in Classical Music and Jazz.

On the new song “Night Time Fall” Hazel Mak switches up from her classical R&B to bringing new refreshing Reggae/Jazz vibes while with the help of Sunny Tee and letting us see a different side from her than to what we are usually used to seeing.

A production by Cap10 of Audio Garage Malawi, check out “Night Time Fall” below!

https://hazelmak.lnk.to/night-time-fall