12 admitted to hospital after drinking Thobwa

Twelve people in Chiradzulu have been admitted to Chiradzulu District Hospital after drinking poisonous Thobwa.

Public relations officer for Chiradzulu Police Station Sergeant Innocent Moses said among the patients are two-year-old kids.

Moses added that the incident happened at Masapula village in Traditional Authority Mpama in the district.

“It is reported that the people drunk the alleged poisoned thobwa on Friday. It was prepared by a 60-year-old woman after buying maize from a man of the same village,” he said.

The 12 people took the sweet brew on the following day and consequently started opening bowels and vomiting.

Following the incident, all victims were taken to Chiradzulu district hospital where they have been admitted.

Meanwhile, the remaining samples of mgaiwa (maize flower) will be taken to Bwemba Research Station for pathology.