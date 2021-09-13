Man attempts to smuggle Chamba into police station

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a man aged 21 for attempting to smuggle Indian hemp (chamba) into a cell at Lilongwe Police Station.

Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson Foster Benjamin has identified the suspect as Watson Chimwemwe lives on the streets of Lilongwe.

Chimwemwe went to the police station on Saturday to visit a friend who had been arrested by the police.

A detective checked the foodstuffs Chimwemwe was carrying and found Indian hemp in a thin plastic under the foodstuffs.

Police arrested Chimwemwe and he has been charged with a case of being found in possession of Indian hemp.

Chimwemwe’s attempts to smuggle the illicit drug were apparently in vain since the person he went to visit had already been moved to Maula Prison in Lilongwe at the time.

Chimwemwe comes from Mitundu in Traditional Authority Chiseka in Lilongwe District.