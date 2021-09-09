Two Malawian creatives selected for MultiChoice Talent Factory

Yolisa Phahle

Two Malawian film creatives are among 60 aspiring filmmakers selected from across Africa to attend a 12-month training programme at the MTF Academies in October this year.

The selection has been made following a 6-week selection process across 13 African countries in East Africa, Southern Africa and West Africa.

The selected Malawians are Asante Mbaimbai and Chisomo Kawaga.

They will be based at the Southern African Academy in Lusaka.

Multichoice CEO responsible for General Entertainment & Connected Video Yolisa Phahle noted that MTF academies are continuing to ignite Africa’s creative industries as a survey has shown that 92 percent of people from of the inaugural class of 2019 are economically active in the industry.

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, our commitment is not only to tell authentic African stories but to also invest in them, that is why some of our alumni are working on M-Net and Showmax productions. Currently we have alumni in 7 countries working on M-Net and Showmax productions and the list keeps growing. They are helping us to realise the vision of taking African stories to the world with a hyperlocal approach, producing relevant content within the respective regions of our continent, as opposed to a one-size-fits-all strategy,” said Phahle.

Now in its third year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory has honed the skills of 120 emerging filmmakers in 13 countries across the continent, who are now part of the growing MTF alumni network, taking African stories to the world.

Its curriculum was tailored alongside MultiChoice Africa partner institutions Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, Kenyatta University in Nairobi, and the University of Zambia in Lusaka, which will respectively confer the course qualification upon completion of the academy programme.

In addition, the Henley Business School offers an orientation intervention to the students at the beginning and end of the 12-month programme as well workshops on Business for Creatives focussing on entrepreneurship.