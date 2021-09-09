Police shoot dead armed man in Mzuzu

A suspected robber armed with a panga knife was shot dead by police officers in Mzuzu on Wednesday night.

Mzuzu Police spokesperson Paul Tembo has confirmed the incident.

According to Tembo, the man, who was yet to be identified by police, was part of a five-member gang that wanted to steal from a shop at Luwinga industrial area in the city.

Four other suspects fled the scene after Police responded to the robbery attempt but one of them charged at police officers with a panga knife.

Officers then shot him and he died.

Tembo said the police are now hunting for the other suspects.