Boy child gets 14 years for defiling with another child

A boy child who was defiling with another girl child has been sentenced to 14 years for their defilement. The girl child who defiled the jailed boy child has been left free.

The boy has been identified as Leonard Jana aged 18.

Police Prosecutor Sammie Liwonde Ntcheu told the First Grade Magistrate’s Court that the two children had a sexual relationship from June to August 2021 at Bula Village in the district.

They were living together and this angered the girl’s mother who reported the issue to police.

Jana was arrested and charged with defilement – sex with a child. In court Jana plead guilty to the charge but he asked for mercy, saying he is an orphan.

However, state prosecutor Liwonde prayed for stiff punishment because cases of such nature are rising and becoming rampant in the district.

First Grade Magistrate Chimdima Phiri concurred with the State and sentenced Jana to 14 years in prison with hard labour saying the sentence should serve as a deterrent to people with intentions of sexually abusing children.

Jana hails from Bula Village under Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu.