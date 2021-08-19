Malawi to receive 115,200 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health says 115,200 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in the country tomorrow.

The vaccine will arrive in Malawi at around 4PM on August 20, six days after the country also received 119,040 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Malawi is also expected to get 160,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine within the next two weeks, 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca by early September and 372,000 doses Pfizer vaccine before end September.

Currently, vaccination is taking place in all Government and CHAM health facilities.

Since vaccination started in March, 464,810 and 170,122 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 133,348 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A total of 768,280 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far and 303,470 people are fully vaccinated

Malawi has recorded 58,861 Covid-19 infections and 2,012 have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic started.