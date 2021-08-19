Former Malawi Chief Justice Munlo dies

Former Chief Justice of Malawi, Lovemore Munlo, has died today at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Munlo was appointed Chief Justice of Malawi in 2007 by the then President Bingu wa Mutharika. He served as Chief Justice until he retired in 2013.

He then contested for the presidency of the Malawi Congress Party where he lost to Lazarus Chakwera who is now President of Malawi.

Before his appointment as Chief Justice, Munlo served in various portfolios in government such as Minister of Justice and Attorney General (1993 to 1994), Justice of the High Court of Malawi (1990 to 1992); Director of Public Prosecutions (1984 to 1987); Senior State Advocate (1980 to 1984) and State Advocate (1976 to 1980).

Munlo was educated at the University of Malawi, where he obtained a LL.B. degree in 1976, and the University of London, where he was awarded a LL.M. degree in 1989.

He has died just over a week after the death of his young brother Isaac Munlo who died of Covid-19 at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in on social media for the former Chief Justice.

“Very heartbreaking to the Munlo family and the entire nation. Losing three members of the family within 3 months what a terrible experience. May the Lord be with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said one person.

Dawn Gowa Nyasulu wrote: “Lovemore Munlo JA/CJ Retired, you loved this country. You chose Political Philosophy that your heart so cherished. You saw Malawi as one village and tribal thoughts in you were far separated from Political thoughts. Once a serious contender for the MCP Presidency, Rest in Peace Sir.”

While the Democratic Progressive Party said: “Malawi has lost one of the tallest & fearless, human rights activists and one of the finest legal luminaries in recent times, Former Chief Justice of Malawi, His Lordship Lovemore Munlo.

“This has happened after another shocking death of his young brother, Ambassador Dr Isaac Mbuya Munlo who succumbed to COVID last week.

“Our deepest condolences on his sad demise and our prayers are with his family, friends in law professional and the country. RIP”