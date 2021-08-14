MRA to sell 174 vehicles by public auction

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is set to dispose various items including 174 vehicles in a public auction sale to be conducted from 20th August to 8th September 2021 at its stations across the country.

The vehicles and goods to be sold during the auction are those that have overstayed and whose owners have failed to pay duty.

The auction follows another public notice that was issued in March 2021 in which the Authority reminded all importers whose vehicles and goods had not been cleared to have them cleared within 30 days.

MRA further warned that all vehicles and goods whose owners will not have cleared them before the set dateline would be sold by public auction.

Through this auction sale, the Authority is poised to recover due tax revenues as well as ensuring that MRA stations are not congested with uncleared goods and vehicles which creates space challenges for new imports especially at border crossings.

Viewing and auctioning of all goods will take place at its premises namely Blantyre Port, Mwanza Border, Liwonde, Biriwiri Border, Dedza Border, Lilongwe Port, Mchinji Border, Mzuzu Port and Songwe Border.