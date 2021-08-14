Chinese national, two Malawians fined over possession of IDs

A court in Zomba has ordered a Chinese national and two Malawians to pay K1 million fine each for being found with 76 National Identity Cards.

The Chinese national has been identified as Zhen Wang, 44, while the two Malawians are Austin Ingelesi, 27, and Wakisi Uladi, 24.

Zomba Police Assistant Public Relations Officer, Tionge Kayenda, said on June 20, 2021, Police were tipped that Ingelesi and Uladi were registering a lot of sim cards using Malawi National Identity Cards in Zomba.

Kayenda further said Police followed up the tip and arrested the two who were in possession of 76 national IDs belonging to different Malawians.

“Upon interrogations they confessed that they were requested by the Chinese national, Zhen Wang, to solicit the national IDs in order to use them in registering sim cards so that he could be ordering goods from China as separate individuals, ” said Kayenda.

Appearing before Mulunguzi First Grade Magistrate Court in Zomba, the three were charged with offences under section 42 of the National Registration Act which prohibits possession of multiple IDs and dispossessing another person of their ID.

The three pleaded guilty to the charge and were ordered to pay K1 million each which they have since paid.

Wang hails from Sichuan in China while Ingelesi and Uladi are from Machemba Village, Traditional Authority Mkula in Machinga.