Raphael Phiri, Nkhulambe cleared

Moyale Barracks Football Club go into the weekend matches with renewed vigour after two of its new strikers Raphael Phiri and Collen Nkhulambe have been cleared by Super League of Malawi.

Phiri is a former Civil Service United player while Nkhulambe is former Mzuzu Warriors player and both are now ready to play for the Kaning’ina based soldiers.

Moyale Barracks FC General Secretary Major Flao Mwale confirmed the clearance of the two who both join on free transfers after parting ways with their former teams.

“The duo is now part of the team and can play if the coach gives them a chance to play, according to the rules of football we applied to Super League of Malawi and the two just got cleared yesterday (Thursday).

“The two will help the team to get somewhere since scoring goals has been a problem of late, as for now we can’t talk of other players and we are still processing paperwork,” said Mwale.

In his remarks Coach for Moyale Prichard Mwansa said the coming of the two will help the team in many ways.

“Every coach feels happy when he sees his team winning games, and what makes the team to win is by scoring goals, so the with coming of the two I am sure the goal droughts that we were experiencing are now over, let’s wait and see what they will bring in to the team,” said Mwansa.

Collen Nkhulambe’s contract with Mzuzu Warriors run out some months ago while Raphael Phiri recently joined the Malawi Defence Force as a soldier.

The Lions of Kaning’ina face Blue Eagles today before traveling to Kasungu to tussle TN Stars on Sunday.

The fixtures offer an opportunity for the soldiers to climb the standings from 7th with a top 4 finish still feasible as the league heads to the final stages.

With the return of the Airtel Top competition, finishing in the top eight is of paramount importance for the Mzuzu based Malawi’s 3rd Battalion.

Moyale Barracks have played 22 matches, winning eight, drawing 7 and losing 7 as well.

Striker Lloyd Njaliwa has been in lethal form this season and is the team’s leading scorer in the league contributing 8 goals.