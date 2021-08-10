Messi joins PSG

World’s Football Titan Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a 2-year contract worth £25m per year after tax.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner will have the option to extend his PSG deal by a 3rd year.

The 34-year-old player left Barcelona last week on the day he was set to sign a new five-year contract.

According to Barca, the player left because of “structural obstacles” caused by La Liga.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration.”

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

Messi joins Sergio Ramos, the ex-captain of Real Madrid.

The front row of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has been described as mindbongling by football analysts.

Sports writer for Goal.com, James Westwood, believes Messi’s presence might help Mbappe to “achieve his ambitions of becoming a Ballon d’Or winner” and convince the young starlet “to ignore the advances of Real Madrid”.

“Neymar and Messi struck up a great relationship at Camp Nou after the former’s arrival from Santos in 2013, winning eight major trophies together in the space of four seasons.”

“The pair helped inspire Barca to an unprecedented treble success in 2014-15, and seemed to have a telepathic understanding in the final third alongside Uruguayan frontman Luis Suarez, who completed Luis Enrique’s fearsome forward line.”

“Neymar ultimately decided to step out of Messi’s shadow by joining PSG four years ago, but hasn’t quite reached the same heights without him, and could rediscover his best form when they reconnect at Parc des Princes.

“Mbappe, meanwhile, has already established himself among the elite strikers of his generation, but Messi’s presence might help him achieve his ambitions of becoming a Ballon d’Or winner in the near future, and convince him to ignore the advances of Real Madrid in favour of extending his stay in Paris.” writes Westwood of the Mauricio Pochettino fearsome forward line.

