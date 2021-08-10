Kenya orders civil servants to get vaccinated

The Government of Kenya has warned civil servants that they will face disciplinary action if they do not get vaccinated by 23 August, 2021.

Head of the Kenyan Public Service Joseph Kinyua has issued the warning in a letter to principal secretaries dated 5th August.

Kinyua noted that there is a low uptake of vaccines among civil servants especially those in the security sector and teachers.

He added that some civil servants have avoided getting Covid-19 vaccine so that they can be staying away from work under the guise of working from home. Kinyua complained that this has affected service delivery to the public.

He then ordered civil servants to make sure they get vaccinated by August 23.

“It has therefore been decided that civil servants will be prioritized in the ongoing vaccination exercise and those who will not have been given the 1st jab by 23rd August, 2021 be treated as discipline cases and appropriate action taken against them,” said Kinyua.

He urged principal secretaries and accounting officers to ensure that the decision is fully implemented.

In Kenya, about 1.8 million vaccines have been administered with 1,105,470 people receiving the first jab. The country has recorded 212,573 Covid-19 cases and 4,179 deaths.