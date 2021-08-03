Illovo Sugar Malawi donates community policing materials valued at K6 million

Illovo Sugar Malawi has donated community policing materials worth 6 Million Kwacha to Khunga Police Station in Nkhotakota.

The donated items included 16 bicycles, 162 gumboots, 162 reflective vests, 16 rechargeable torches and 162 whistles for different community police forums in the area.

The donation comes after Illovo noted that crime has been a problem for Illovo Dwangwa Estate and that the perpetrators were largely from the same community and sounding areas.

Furthermore, most of the stolen materials are sold within Dwangwa.

In his remarks after making the donation, General Manager for Illovo Sugar Malawi Dwangwa Estate Jerry Ndlovu said for businesses to thrive, there is need for security to be assured

He noted that increased intelligence sharing between Illovo Security and Community Police forums surrounding the estate has led to proactive crime management leading to reduction in theft incidents.

“From 2016 – 2021, we have registered a significant reduction in crime especially opportunistic crimes involving theft of cement, paint and diesel. By partnering with surrounding community policing forums, we have zeroed in on the criminals further reducing opportunity to steal not only from Illovo but also the whole Dwangwa Community,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Dwangwa community, Khunga Police Station Officer – in Charge Charles Nsitu thanked Illovo for ensuring security in the area. In his speech, he said that Khunga Police Station could not have the financial muscle to support the security forums in the area but Illovo’s intervention will go a long way to ease the problems faced by the security forums.

He pleaded with the security forum leaders who were present at the hand-over ceremony to use the items for the intended purpose.

Taking her turn, Chief Education Officer for Nkhotakota District Gertrude Chipeta who represented the District Commissioner, said that without peace and security development cannot take place, but with Illovo Sugar Malawi’s continued support in different sectors in the district they are assured of developments.

Also present at the handover ceremony was Senior Chief Kanyenda who said Illovo Sugar is like a son to the Khunga community.

Chief Kanyenda pleaded with the community to help protect Illovo assets and materials from thieves and vandals, just as Illovo Sugar is helping to protect their communities.

“The police only cannot be able to reach out to all of us, it is our responsibility to help securing each other because as the community, we are everywhere.”