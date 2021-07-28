Chakwera’s Press Secretary leaving position

President Lazarus Chakwera’s spokesperson Brian Banda has confirmed that he is set to leave his position after about a year.

Banda was appointed State House Press Secretary after Chakwera came into power last year.

According to Banda, he is going to China for a four-month scholarship at Peking University and that is why he has resigned.

He, however, was not sure if he will retain his position after coming back, saying it is the president’s prerogative to hire aides.

Reports say State House has already identified Banda’s replacement and the person, who currently works at one of the councils in the country, will be revealed soon.

Banda’s resignation comes after a poor interview which Chakwera had on BBC’s HARDtalk.

During the interview, Chakwera also contradicted State House on the appointment of his daughter, Violet Chakwera, as a diplomat.

Banda told the media last week that Violet is qualified to be a diplomat and is capable of doing the job. He also questioned why Malawians were concerned over the appointment of a single person when Chakwera has made over 2000 appointments.

But Chakwera told BBC that it is not true that he has sent his daughter to Brussels to work as a diplomat.

Earlier this month, Violet was photographed with a group of newly appointed diplomat at an orientation session.